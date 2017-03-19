Posted 

2 injured in early morning stabbing at Paris Las Vegas

8203314_web1_parisoutage_110316eb-023_8203314.jpg
The exterior of the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas is pictured in this file photo. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ELIPAGEPHOTO

People stand outside of an entrance to the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic passes by the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The exterior of the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas is pictured in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The exterior of the Paris hotel-casino in Las Vegas is pictured in this file photo. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two people were injured in an early Sunday morning stabbing at Paris Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police responded just after midnight to the valet area of the Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and found two people had been stabbed, Metropolitan Police Lt. Steve Summers said.

Summers said the two people were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Police have not arrested or identified any suspects, Summers said, although police suspect the stabbing was possibly gang-related.

