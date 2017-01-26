20-year-old stabbed during robbery attempt in southwest Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley about midnight Thursday.

The man arrived at his home on the 9900 block of Concho River Ave., near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, where he was robbed by five men, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The group of five pulled up in a silver four-door car, took his cellphone and unsuccessfully tried to take his car, Gordon said. One of the robbers stabbed the man in the back. They took off. The injured man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Gordon said no arrests have been made.

