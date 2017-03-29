Argument leads to stabbing in central Las Vegas Valley

A man suffered a wound to his torso after being stabbed early Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The incident took place when two men were arguing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Zachary Burns said. Burns did not know why the two were arguing.

The injured man said he was stabbed near North Martin Luther King and West Lake Mead boulevards, Burns said. The police were called about 2:15 a.m., but Burns said the man waited an hour before reporting being stabbed.

He was stabbed once and is expected to survive his wound.

No further information was available.

