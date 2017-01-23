Attacker gets away after stabbing victim twice near Wynn, West Viking

A man was cut twice in a fight near Wynn and West Viking roads early Monday.

A 20-year-old man told a Metropolitan Police Department officer he was stabbed by another man while walking near the intersection before 2:30 a.m., Lt. David Gordon said.

The injured man told police his assailant jumped out and started yelling. He told the attacker to get away before they started fighting.

Gordon said the jumper then pulled a knife and cut the 20-year-old man twice. The attacker is not in custody, Gordon said.

The injured man was taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life threatening.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.