Coroner identifies man fatally stabbed at North Las Vegas house party

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man fatally stabbed early Saturday at a North Las Vegas house party.

Ivan Garcia Lopez died from multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out during a party on the 2800 block of North Daley Street near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. The 23-year-old was a resident of Las Vegas.

Police enlisted the help of a SWAT team to clear the house party, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavarrici. Three other men suffered nonlife-threatening injuries during the fight.

Police have not identified a suspect in the stabbing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Garcia Lopez’s funeral expenses.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.