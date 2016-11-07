Fight ends in stabbing on Strip, man jumps into Caesars Palace fountain

A man suffered minor injuries after an early Sunday morning fight and stabbing on the Strip, police said.

The man was in a fight with two other people near Caesars Palace and The Mirage about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when one of them stabbed him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

During the fight, Rogers said, the man jumped into Caesars Palace’s fountain.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center with minor injuries; he was treated and released. He wouldn’t tell police what started the fight, Rogers said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.