Las Vegas police are searching for a man who was stabbed after breaking into a central valley home Sunday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said officers responded at 7:43 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Hillside Place, near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard.

Rogers said the homeowner stabbed the man after he broke in.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.