Las Vegas man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with a stabbing in the central valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a report.

Metro responded at about 3 p.m. to reports of a stabbing in apartments on the 1100 block of West Monroe Avenue. Officers found 86-year-old Willie Gatlin inside an apartment with his head bloodied.

The report said officers heard items breaking from inside the apartment before the door opened. An officer saw a kitchen knife on the couch and broken objects.

The woman, who is married to Gatlin, had been fighting with the man and struck him on the head with a lamp, the report says. After she was stabbed in the arm, she fled to a neighbor’s apartment.

While in custody, Gatlin repeatedly told officers, “I’m going to kill her,” p0lice said. He has been charged with attempted murder.

