One man was stabbed in an alley near 28th Street and East Charleston Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

The man got into a fight with an unknown suspect and was stabbed once about 1 a.m., said Lt. Melanie O’Daniel with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He was taken to University Medical Center, she said, andding no other details were available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.