Las Vegas police looking for 2 stabbing, robbery suspects

Las Vegas police are searching for two men in connection with a Thursday night stabbing and robbery in the central valley.

Police said the two men entered a convenience store Thursday night on the 3000 block of South Eastern Avenue. One of them stabbed the clerk then took a small amount of cash before the two fled to a light-colored 4-door sedan.

Both men are black and between 20-25 years old. One is between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180-200 pounds. The second man is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the the men or the robbery can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s robbery section at 702-383-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

