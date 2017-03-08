Las Vegas police say stabbing victim’s story keeps changing

A woman arrived at a Green Valley Grocery with a cut on her arm and told authorities she had been stabbed Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. to the business at 4919 W. Sahara Ave., from where the woman was taken to the hospital, Lt. David Gordon said.

She told police she was stabbed by another woman, but Gordon said her story has changed several times. Police said she suffered stab wounds at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Decatur Boulevard.

She was expected to survive her injuries.

No further information was available.

