Man, 23, arrested in Sunday stabbing in Arts District

915 Casino Center Drive in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s Arts District stabbing, Metro spokesman Mike Rodriguez said.

Curtis Truitt, 23, is suspected of stabbing a man after an argument around 11:20 p.m. at 915 Casino Center Drive, Metro said.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

The argument may have concerned the suspect’s sister, Rodriguez said.

He said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

