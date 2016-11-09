Man arrested in attempted murder of North Las Vegas woman last month

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an attempted murder near North Las Vegas last month, according to Metro police.

Jovan Young, 29, is suspected of stabbing a woman twice after he visited her at the Budget Suites at 2219 Rancho Drive near W. Carey Avenue to sell her marijuana, according to a police report.

He was booked on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and one count of battery with a deadly weapon and was being held Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center. He scheduled to appear in court for a felony arraignment Thursday morning.

The arrest report says the woman met Young downstairs and that he had two men with him. One grabbed her by the arm and said, “I like you,” before Young stabbed the woman and said, “I hope you die.”

According to the report, the two men with Young encouraged him to kill the woman and said, “stab her harder” and “kill her.”

The woman ran to a nearby Terrible Herbst gas station where a clerk called for authorities.

