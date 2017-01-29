Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing near walking trail in northeast valley

Las Vegas police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a stabbing on Saturday.

Just before 4 p.m., police found a man suffering from a stab wound near a walking trail on the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was taken to the University Medical Center, where he died.

Police took the suspect, 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead, into custody on the 5200 block of Stewart Avenue.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

This is the 12th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

The identity of the man killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

