Man in critical condition after stabbing in east Las Vegas Valley

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon while in the east valley.

Las Vegas police responded about 3:45 to the area of Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street for reports of a stabbing, police spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

Two men were fighting and one stabbed the other, Rodriguez said. The man who was stabbed was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The man suspected of the stabbing drove off in a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made, police said; the investigation continues.

No further information was immediately available.

