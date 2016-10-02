Man critically hurt in central Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing Sunday morning in the central valley.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1526 N. Main St., near Foremaster Lane, just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Christine Buist said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to an area hospital, but because of the extent of his injuries Metro homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing, Buist said.

Further details were not immediately available.

