Man expected to survive after being stabbed at southeast Las Vegas bus stop

A man took himself to the hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in the southeast valley Wednesday morning.

The man was talking to a woman when three men approached him at the bus stop on the 4800 block of Boulder Highway about 2:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The four men began arguing. One of the three who approached the first man had a knife and tried to stab him, Gordon said. The man tried to protect himself while two of his assailants punched him. The knife-wielding man then stabbed him twice.

Gordon said the three attackers left.

The injured man went to the hospital with cuts not considered to threaten his life, Gordon said.

