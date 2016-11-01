Man stabbed to death at Lake Havasu City motel

Lake Havasu City police are investigating a stabbing death from Saturday.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a motel in the 2000 block of West Acoma Boulevard, the police department said in a statement.

Sgt. Tom Gray said arriving officers found a bloodied 55-year-old man outside a motel room. The man told officers he stabbed a man after four unknown men entered his room and began assaulting him, Gray said.

Gray said officers found the body of the man who was stabbed to death on a motel room floor. The name of the victim and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him are withheld pending the continuing investigation.