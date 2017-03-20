Man stabbed in stomach near downtown expected to survive

A man was stabbed in the stomach in what police were calling a domestic incident early Monday morning.

The man showed up with a stab wound to an apartment at 861 N. Bruce St., near West Washington Avenue about 1:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Police said the assailant, a man in his 60s, was later taken into custody at a 7-Eleven near East Bonanza Road and North Maryland Parkway.

The stabbing location wasn’t immediately clear.

No further information was immediately available.

