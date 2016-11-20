Metro investigates fatal stabbing in northwest valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing from early Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

According to Metro dispatch logs, a call came in after 1:30 a.m. reporting the incident at 617 Princeton St., near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Metro has identified a person of interest and is in the process of interviewing that person, Metro spokesman Steve Summers said, but no arrests have been made.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.