North Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with September stabbing

Police arrested a man Friday in connection with a September stabbing, police said.

Daniel Mora, 36, was arrested at about 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of Webster Street after police officers responded to a reported disturbance, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

On Sept. 30, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 2200 block of Webster Street, the statement said. Arriving officers found a man with stab wounds, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he remains with serious injuries, police said in the statement.

Mora was taken to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

