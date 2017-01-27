North Las Vegas police looking for man in connection with ex-girlfriend’s stabbing

A North Las Vegas man is wanted in the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, police said.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Egret Court, according to North Las Vegas police.

She remains in critical condition.

The ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Ronny Withers, is suspected of stabbing the woman when she visited his house to retrieve her belongings, North Las Vegas police said in a statement

Withers is white, stands about 5-foot-11, weighs 190 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has an “extensive arrest history and violent tendencies,” police said.

Withers is considered armed and dangerous, and police discourage anyone from making contact with the man if he is seen. Anyone with information about his location may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

