Police find man stabbed on a downtown Las Vegas sidewalk

A man was found stabbed on a downtown Las Vegas sidewalk Monday night, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 6:45 p.m. to Fremont and North Sixth streets, near the Commonwealth Bar for reports of a man down.

Arriving officers found a man with a stab wound to the back. He was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were immediately available because the victim was “uncooperative with officers at the scene,” Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.