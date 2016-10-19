Police investigating stabbing north of downtown

A man was stabbed north of downtown about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday after two men fought near North Veterans Memorial Drive and Sycamore Lane.

Police expected the unidentified man to survive his injuries as of 4:05 a.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department.

He said the two men ran toward East Washington Avenue, where one of the men was stabbed.

The stabbed man ran to a nearby gas station at the corner of Washington and North Las Vegas Boulevard, Gordon said. He was taken to an unspecified hospital.

Police had stopped a man at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard south of the Las Vegas Library, Gordon said, but police hadn’t yet identified him or anyone else as a suspect as of 4 a.m.

