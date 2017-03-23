Police looking for 3 people in stabbing at Paris Las Vegas

Police need help finding three persons of interest in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing at the Paris Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said several men began fighting Sunday, just after midnight, in an alleyway near the resort at 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South. One of the men had a small knife and stabbed another man before fleeing the area. The stabbing victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives are searching for three men in connection with the case. The first is between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall, and between 160 and 180 pounds, with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The second man is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. The third man is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds. Both of these men were last seen wearing white, long-sleeved dress shirts with black vests, pants and sneakers. Police believe they may have been wearing work uniforms.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or whereabouts of the three men may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s criminal intelligence section at 702-828-3251 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.