Police looking for husband accused of stabbing wife’s friend in apartment on W. Oakey

A man was stabbed after an argument at an apartment complex near West Oakey and South Decatur boulevards early Wednesday.

The man was treated and released from the hospital, said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department.

Gordon said a woman was inside her apartment at 4650 W. Oakey Blvd. with some friends when her husband got home and started fighting with her. A friend of hers tried to intervene, Gordon said, but the husband stabbed the man in the back.

The husband left, and police were still looking for him as of 2:30 a.m.

