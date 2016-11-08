Police looking for suspects in stabbing near LGBTQ center

A man was stabbed near the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

A 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk east of the center at 401 S. Maryland Parkway when two men walked up to him and demanded his wallet, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Department.

The man told them he didn’t have any money, prompting the two men to to stab him once. Gordon said the 39-year-old then walked to the intersection of 10th Street and East Clark Avenue, where police found him.

Gordon said police expect the man to survive his injuries, but they are still looking for suspects.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.