Records show love triangle may have led to violent attack in North Las Vegas

A man accused of burglary and attempted murder in North Las Vegas might have been driven by a love triangle, according to arrest documents.

Jason Roe, 28, arrested Tuesday, faces multiple charges in connection with a violent attack that left a clerk stabbed multiple times and beaten with a rock, North Las Vegas police said.

On Jan. 25, police responded to an incident at the Green Valley Grocery Store at 8390 N. Decatur Blvd. where they found a clerk bleeding from the head with three stab wounds in his back.

Police records suggest that the suspect, Roe, threatened the clerk with a knife for dating Roe’s ex-girlfriend. Records say that Roe chased the clerk out of the store.

The clerk tripped over a bush along Decatur Boulevard, then Roe began stabbing the clerk and hitting the man on the head with a rock, according to the police report. The clerk told police, “It is a love triangle. I guess you could say that.”

Roe faces charges of burglary with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Roe will appear in court on Feb. 27.

