Roommate arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning.

A call came in after 1:30 a.m. reporting the incident in the 600 bl0ck of Princeton Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Two residents in the home told police they heard an argument and screaming, according to the release. They spotted a roommate, 20-year-old Jacob Driscoll, running from the scene. Driscoll has since been arrested and faces one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

The name of the man killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

This is the 151st homicide investigated in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2016.

Anyone with information about the incident may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

