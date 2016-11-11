Roommates argue, one hospitalized with stab wounds

Las Vegas police said they arrested a woman overnight after she hit a man on the head with a rock and stabbed him with a knife.

The incident involved two roommates, said Lt. CJ Jenkins with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The woman got upset with the man, and it escalated to her grabbing a fist-size rock and hitting him with it on the head. The fight moved into the living room, Jenkins said, before she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and started to stab the man in their apartment near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

First responders took the man from Cornerstone Crossings at 6666 W. Washington Ave. to University Medical Center, where police believe the man should survive.

