Stabbing in southwest valley leaves man dead

Las Vegas police secure the area of the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way, near South Buffalo Drive and Peace Way after a stabbing late Sunday night. A man died early Monday morning from multiple stab wounds. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in the southwest valley late Sunday.

Multiple people on the 4400 block of Warbonnet Way, near South Buffalo Drive and Peace Way, called police about an incident around 11:30 p.m., Lt. Zack Burns said.

While it wasn’t immediately clear where the stabbing took place, police found the man with multiple stab wounds on Warbonnet, he said.

He was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition. He died between 2:30 and 3 a.m., police said. The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Burns said one person was detained but not under arrest early Monday.

No further information was available.

