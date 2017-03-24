Suspect arrested in January stabbing in east Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January stabbing that critically injured a man in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Elijah C. Luna was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, jail records show. He faces a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

Metropolitan Police Department records indicate he is accused of having a role in a Jan. 10 stabbing in the area of Tropicana Avenue and San Anselmo Street. At the time, police said two men were fighting and one stabbed the other about 3:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The assailant drove off in a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, officer Michael Rodriguez said at the time.

