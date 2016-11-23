Teenage son arrested after stabbing father in back, Las Vegas police say

A teenager was arrested after police said he stabbed his father in the back Thursday night in the southeast valley.

The father and son had been arguing about money when the teenager stabbed his father about 8:40 p.m. at 5646 S. Mojave Road, near the Russell Road intersection, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The father was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The son, whose age was not immediately released, was taken into custody at the scene, Gordon said. It’s unclear whether police had responded to the home for any previous domestic incidents.

