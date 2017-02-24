Woman bitten trying to break up family dispute

A family argument ended with one person stabbed and another bit in the northwest valley Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said one family member stabbed another in the back on the oneabout 2 a.m.

Lt. Carlos Hank said a woman was bitten while trying to break up the fight between the two male relatives.

The injured man and woman were taken to University Medical Center, Sgt. Stuart Richmond said. Hank expected the man to survive his injuries.

He said a person was in custody.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the argument.

