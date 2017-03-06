Woman stabbed, husband found dead in central Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed, and her husband was found dead Monday inside a central valley apartment.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called just after 10:20 a.m. to the Canyon Club Apartments, 2665 S. Bruce Street, near East Sahara Avenue, for reports of a person stabbed.

Police received calls from a woman who was involved in a domestic altercation. Arriving officers found her at the bottom of a stairwell with stab wounds to the stomach, neck and face, police said at the scene.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was stable and in surgery as of 12:20 p.m., police said.

She told police her husband was inside their apartment. Arriving officers found the front door wide open and signs of a violent struggle inside the apartment.

When officers entered the residence, they found the husband dead from an apparent suicide. He was in a back room with knife wounds, police said.

Michael Sterling, who lives in the complex, said the couple moved in on Saturday.

“I heard helicopters, but before that I heard screaming,” Sterling said. “It was a female scream.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

