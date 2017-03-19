Woman stabbed in southeast Las Vegas

A woman was stabbed in the southeast valley Saturday night.

About 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing at the intersection of South Eastern and East Harmon Avenues, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a small laceration on her arm. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers found the male suspect and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.