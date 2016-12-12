Woman stabbed with sword near downtown Las Vegas

Police said a woman was stabbed with a sword Monday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said the incident occurred on the 4000 block of East Ogden Avenue, near North Eastern Avenue.

A woman was stabbed with what was described as a sword during a domestic violence incident. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Las Vegas police said.

A man, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody about 1:25 p.m.

