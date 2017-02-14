Standoff in far northwest valley ends peacefully

Las Vegas police took a man into custody just before after a barricade situation Monday evening in the far northwest valley.

The incident began about 7:40 p.m. Monday when a man with a gun reportedly threatened neighbors on the 6600 block of Grand Concourse Street, which is in the area of North Shaumber Road, just north of West Centennial Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

No one was injured at the time of the threats, but police believed the man with the gun then retreated inside a residence and refused to exit.

“Police are continuing to talk with the suspect,” Summers said.

Surrounding streets including Shaumber Road were closed to traffic as police investigated.

SWAT units and crisis negotiators were called, Lt. David Gordon said.

