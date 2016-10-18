Standoff near Sam’s Town ends, son in custody after fight with dad

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in a neighborhood near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

Las Vegas police said a man in his 30s got in an argument with his father, prompting a SWAT response. Police set up a barricade around the house in the 5200 block of Koa Avenue and evacuated nearby homes.

Lt. David Gordon said the younger man took a can of gasoline and poured it around the inside of the house as well as on himself. He then turned on natural gas inside the house.

Police told neighbors to leave their homes. Police reached out to Sam’s Town staff, who opened up meeting rooms for neighbors to wait out the barricade. Gordon said he didn’t know how many homes were evacuated.

Tonya Burks, a woman who said she lived next door to the house where the standoff took place, said she was putting her kids to sleep when her daughter alerted her to yelling next door and some “banging” noises.

Wihtin minutes police directed Burks and her family to leave the house.

“I go outside, the cop was like, ‘Get back in the house. Now. Get back in the house,’” Burks said. “And three minutes later, she (said), ‘I need everybody to evacuate.’”

Burks said she hadn’t met her next-door neighbors and had never had issues with them.

Gordon said officers saw the man had a handgun, but they weren’t sure whether it was loaded or if the son threatened his father with the gun.

“There were certainly implied threats,” said Gordon, citing the man pouring gasoline over himself and around the house.

Negotiators tried talking the man out of the house with a bullhorn and had limited conversations over the phone.

Southwest Gas was called to shut off gas to the property, he said. At one point, crews considered shutting off gas to the nieghborhood before officers were able to shut off gas to the house.

The father was able to to leave the house unharmed. At that point, the son was the only person inside the house.

Police negotiated with the man and the incident ended just after 11:45 p.m., nearly three hours after police first were called, when the man was taken into custody.