Suspect in crash that killed 16-year-old boy has 5 prior DUI arrests

The DUI suspect accused of causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy driving himself to school early Thursday had been arrested on DUI charges at least five times prior, records obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show.

David Fensch, 47, was arrested in 2011 after being pulled over about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Cimarron Road and Deer Springs — less than two miles from where Jaelan Fajardo, 16, was killed Thursday, according to Fensch’s 2011 arrest report.

On Thursday, Fajardo had stopped his Honda Accord about 6:30 a.m. at a red light on northbound Durango Drive at Farm Road. That’s when Fensch, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, failed to stop at the light and plowed into the back of Fajardo’s Accord, forcing it into the southbound lanes of Durango.

Fensch’s injuries were not life-threatening.

In Fensch’s 2011 arrest report, a Metropolitan Police Department officer noted Fensch had four prior DUI convictions out of Michigan: in August 2003, October 2003, January 2008 and April 2008.

The 2011 report notes Fensch smelled of an “alcoholic beverage” at the time, adding that his were “bloodshot and glossy.”

When asked if he had been drinking, Fensch answered yes, then specified he’d had “about five drinks,” the report notes.

When asked what type of alcohol he had been drinking, Fensch said, “A little bit of everything,” according to the report.

Fensch refused all standard field sobriety tests at the time but was arrested because of the smell of alcohol, his slurred speech, his wobbly balance and his admission that he drank at least five drinks, the report noted. He faced one count of DUI with felony with priors.

Stemming from the 2011 arrest, court records show Fensch completed all requirements of a DUI court program in March 2014. Part of that program includes attending a victim impact panel, in which the defendant listens to a panel including relatives of DUI victims, first responders and a previous DUI offender.

Fensch completed the victim impact panel portion of the program as of Feb. 26, 2014, records show.

The report from Fensch’s Thursday arrest was not available as of Friday afternoon.

Fensch was booked Thursday afternoon into the Clark County Detention Center, where jail records show he faces one count of failing to decrease speed and use due care, one count of not having a driver’s license and one count of vehicular homicide.

The vehicular homicide charge is reserved for cases in which the driver is suspected of being under the influence and has at least three prior DUI convictions.

This was the eighth fatal crash this year within the Highway Patrol’s southern jurisdiction, which includes Clark County.

