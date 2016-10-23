Suspect faces new charges in 2015 shooting of elderly man in east Las Vegas

A man arrested in connection with the August 2015 shooting of an elderly man in his east valley home now faces more serious charges after new evidence emerged in the case.

Derek Ryan Fox, 25, was rebooked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on 21 counts including murder from the Metropolitan Police Department, kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $322,000.

A maintenance worker arrived at 72-year-old Eugene Elliott’s home in the 5200 block of Crater Circle on Aug. 19, 2015. He found a trail of blood leading from the pool to the home’s open sliding door, according to Fox’s arrest warrant.

He followed the trail inside and found Elliott naked and covered in blood on the floor, dead from a gunshot wound to his side.

The Clark County coroner ruled Elliott’s death a homicide. According to the warrant, the house was ransacked, and several items, including a Cadillac ATS sedan, were stolen. The car was found abandoned and missing its wheels and tires less than a week later.

After Elliott’s death, detectives received several tips pointing to Fox as a suspect in the robbery and shooting. After learning that Fox’s 1997 Ford Expedition was impounded after he fled from a routine traffic stop two days after the shooting, investigators searched it and found a .32 caliber handgun later matched to a bullet and casing at the shooting scene.

Fox was arrested in September 2015 in connection with the shooting and booked on an attempted murder charge, as well as discharging a firearm into a residence, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Several people later contacted detectives with more information, leading police to rebook Fox on Thursday.

Fox was arrested and sentenced for a battery with use of a deadly weapon charge, a felony, in 2008. In October 2015 he was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and he remains in custody. He is set to appear in court next week.

