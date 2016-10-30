Suspected arrested in connection with boy’s death in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect following the death of a 7-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a flexible-stay living complex in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said Clark County Fire Department officials found the boy unresponsive at the Siegel Suites near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

He said the child was not sick or injured and his body exhibited signs of trauma.

The boy died 30 minutes after arriving at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, McGrath said.

“These are some of the most difficult investigations that any of us have to deal with, even from the most experienced detectives,” he said. “It is very sad that we are investigating this as a child abuse death.”

In a statement issued late Sunday, Las Vegas police said they had arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Robinson; an investigation led them to believe Robinson was responsible for the child’s injuries.

Four other children, all younger than 8, were in the apartment where the boy was found, McGrath said; all were unharmed. Child Protective Services took custody of them, he said.

He said the mother has been staying there with another couple, whose two children were among the five in the apartment.

McGrath said it would seem seven people staying in one apartment is “too many,” but that’s something Child Protective Services will have to address.

Robinson was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of open murder. It is the 145th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

