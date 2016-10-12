UNLV law professor hospitalized after attack in Henderson

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas law professor was hospitalized after she was attacked in Henderson on Friday, police said.

Leslie Griffin, who has taught constitutional law at the William S. Boyd School of Law since 2012, was near the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Desert Shadow Trail when she was assaulted by a man, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

A passer-by pulled over to help Griffin, who was lying on the sidewalk, but Griffin’s assailant tried to carjack the good samaritan.

Several other people stopped to help Griffin and the passer-by, and they persuaded the man to stay on scene until police arrived.

Griffin was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. She was still hospitalized as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, but Sunrise wouldn’t provide an update on her condition.

Michael Mattingly, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one charge of attempted robbery and one charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. His bail is set at $150,000.

