UNLV police investigate series of vehicle break-ins

UNLV police are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins between Saturday and Tuesday.

About 13 vehicles parked in lots on the southeast side of campus had their windows broken during the evening hours. In some cases, items were taken from the vehicles, university spokesman Francis McCabe said.

The incidents are still under investigation, McCabe said Wednesday. It is unclear whether police have video footage of the break-ins. No suspects have been identified.

Police will be increasing patrol units in the area and warn students, staff and visitors not to leave items of value in vehicles. Suspicious activity should be immediately reported to UNLV police at 702-895-3669.

