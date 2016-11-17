UNLV student attacked in campus parking lot

A UNLV student was attacked while walking through a campus parking lot Tuesday night, according to a UNLV Police Services crime alert.

The student was walking through Lot L, on Harmon Avenue near the Frank and Vicki Fertitta Tennis Complex, between 8 and 8:20 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind, police said. She was pulled backward and then struck in the back near her right shoulder.

The student was able to escape and reported the attack Wednesday morning.

The attacker is described as a clean-shaven black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, police said.

If you have information related to this incident, contact UNLV Police Services at 702-895- 3668.

