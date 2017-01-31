Woman abducted Monday found alive in Northern New Mexico; 2 men in custody for questioning

A woman forcibly removed from a south valley apartment and “placed or thrown” into a vehicle early Monday was found alive in Northern New Mexico late Monday night.

Law enforcement officers in New Mexico found a minivan matching the vehicle’s description provided by Metropolitan Police Department, Lt. David Gordon said Tuesday morning.

They found the 28-year-old woman inside and rescued her, he said. She was injured, but police expected her to survive. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Sgt. Chad Pierce, public information officer for the New Mexico State Police, said early Tuesday morning that the vehicle in question was found around 11:30 p.m. near Espanola, New Mexico, about 25 miles north of Santa Fe. Two males were taken into custody for questioning, Pierce said, adding he could not provide additional details because of the ongoing investigation.

Police were contacted shortly after 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 4201 S. Decatur Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Danny Cordero said. The woman was “only wearing her undergarments” and appeared to have been bound and then dragged to the vehicle.

The woman was identified as Jane Priebe. She was forced into a white, American-made minivan with a partial Texas plate “CT” on the front and back of the van, according to police.

About 9 p.m. Monday, police named a person of interest in the kidnapping case: Jack Morgan, 31.

Cordero said earlier Monday it was too early to say whether the kidnapping was random or the perpetrator knew the victim.

While he was unable to confirm whether the kidnapper had a weapon, Cordero said the suspect should be considered dangerous.

The FBI, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety and law enforcement agencies in New Mexico assisted in the investigation.

Las Vegas police released a critical reach flier to post in hotel-casinos late Monday night, which featured a driver’s license photo of Priebe and a recent photo of Morgan. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted messages on its electric freeway toteboards to alert drivers to look for the van.

Police said there was one witness, who reported the incident.

