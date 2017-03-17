Woman accused of luring children at Pahrump park

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said a woman arrested Thursday was trying to lure children at a Pahrump park into her car and exposed her breast.

Shauna Le Gibbons was taken into custody Thursday night after multiple people reported a woman was luring children into her vehicle, arrest records show.

The woman told children at the park that she would take them to Sonic and asked them to call her “Violet or Auntie,” records show. She also told another “little boy” that she would buy him food at McDonald’s if he got into her car. That boy was described as having some sort of “mental disability.”

A mother who confronted the woman at the park and asked her to leave told deputies that the woman responded by pulling up her shirt and exposing her breasts, records show.

The woman was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on charges of luring a child, unlawful contact with a minor, loitering about a school or public place, and indecent exposure.

