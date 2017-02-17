Woman charged in December 2015 fatal Strip crash pleads not guilty

LAS VEGAS — A woman has pleaded not guilty in Nevada state court to charges alleging she intentionally drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one pedestrian and injuring at least 34 others less than a week before Christmas 2015.

The 26-year-old Lakeisha Nicole Holloway appeared in court Friday.

A judge in Las Vegas recently ruled her competent to stand trial, following months of treatment at Nevada’s Lakes Crossing state psychiatric center in Sparks.

The former Portland, Oregon, resident is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

She also faces a child endangerment count. Her 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat at the time of the crash.

A 32-year-old Arizona woman died in the crash. The injured included tourists from six states, Mexico and Canada.