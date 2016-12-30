Woman in custody after car chase on 215 Beltway

A woman is in custody after taking authorities on a vehicle chase that shut down a portion of the 215 Beltway in the west valley for more than an hour late Thursday night.

The woman had been driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup on Charleston Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95 when a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car initially tried to pull her over at 9 p.m., suspecting the truck was stolen, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. But the woman did not stop and instead got on the highway, NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Troopers later spotted the same truck headed west on the 215 near the airport connector and also attempted to pull the woman over, but she continued driving west.

As the driver sped around the beltway’s bend near Durango Drive and headed north, troopers deployed stop sticks just north of the northbound Town Center Drive exit. Soon, the pickup the woman was driving hit the sticks and stopped, her tires blown.

Once stopped though, the woman refused to get out of the vehicle. Both Metro and NHP units were at the scene, treating the situation as a barricade, and “working to resolve this situation peacefully,” Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said earlier Thursday night.

The woman was in custody as of 12:15 a.m., authorities said. There were no injuries during the incident.

During the incident, the Beltway was shut down at the northbound Town Center exit and the southbound Sahara Avenue exit. With the woman in custody, the southbound beltway was reopened at Sahara a little after midnight, but the northbound lanes still remained shut down at the northbound Town Center exit.

