Woman in custody after standoff at apartment near McCarran

A standoff at an apartment complex near McCarran International Airport ended Wednesday morning with one woman in custody.

Las Vegas police taped off the area and — with the help of SWAT and a negotiation team — eventually coaxed the 38-year-old woman out of her apartment at 5400 S. Maryland Parkway after several hours, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Gordon said police believe the woman fired one or two shots inside the apartment before firing several more outside about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. She returned to the apartment and refused to leave. SWAT members eventually entered her apartment and took her into custody, Gordon said.

He said residents at the complex and nearby houses had the chance to leave their units and homes, and those who left safely returned.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.